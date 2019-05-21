U.S. Senate Republican leader sees budget, debt ceiling deal soon

Townhall.com Staff
Townhall.com Staff
|
Posted: May 21, 2019 3:41 PM
  Share   Tweet
U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said on Tuesday he hoped Congress could reach by the end of the day a two-year agreement on federal spending limits that would also increase the nation's debt ceiling.
Read more at Reuters: Politics

Kellyanne Shares Proof Why Pelosi Was 'Not Serious' About Their Infrastructure Meeting
Cortney O'Brien |
FLASHBACK: When the Leftist Media Glorified and Elevated Michael Avenatti
Katie Pavlich |
Buttigieg Previews How He'll 'Manage' Trump on the Debate Stage
Cortney O'Brien |
Gallup: Optimism on US Job Market Soars to New High -- Plus, Voters Credit Trump
Guy Benson |

SPYGATE: If The FBI Missed This Glaring Inaccuracy, Did They Even Attempt To Verify The Trump Dossier?
Matt Vespa |
CARTOONS | AF Branco
View Cartoon
Most Popular