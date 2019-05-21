Trump administration considers tapping TSA funds for border: source

Townhall.com Staff
Posted: May 21, 2019 3:45 PM
The U.S. Homeland Security Department is considering tapping more than $230 million from the Transportation Security Administration to fund border operations if Congress fails to approve additional funding, a person briefed on the matter said.
