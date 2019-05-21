Gillibrand: ‘I Will Work to Overturn the Hyde Amendment’ Townhall.com Staff | Posted: May 21, 2019 3:44 PM Share Tweet Read more at Washington Free Beacon Trump Puts Bipartisan Infrastructure Deal On Hold Until Congress Passes This Bill Beth Baumann | Five Years Later: Murrieta Residents That Blocked DHS Buses With Illegals Prepare For Round Two Beth Baumann | After Classified Briefing, Lindsey Graham Details Threats From Iran Are 'Real and Severe' Katie Pavlich | Pro-Abortionists Held A #StopTheBans Rally Outside The Supreme Court. Here's What Took Place. Beth Baumann | Judicial Watch Scores a Victory Over Antifa Organizer, Who is Also a Middle School Teacher Katie Pavlich | SHOW COMMENTS CARTOONS | Robert Ariail View Cartoon Most Popular Judicial Watch Scores a Victory Over Antifa Organizer, Who is Also a Middle School Teacher So, Can You Guess Why There's Media Silence Over This Gang Assault In Minnesota? No, Abortion Isn't a Constitutional Right