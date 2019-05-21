Gillibrand: ‘I Will Work to Overturn the Hyde Amendment’

Townhall.com Staff
Townhall.com Staff
|
Posted: May 21, 2019 3:44 PM
  Share   Tweet
Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D., NY) said she will work to repeal the Hyde Amendment, which prohibits federal funding of abortion except in cases of rape, incest, or when the mother's life is endangered, during an appearance on CNN Right Now on Tuesday.
Read more at Washington Free Beacon

Trump Puts Bipartisan Infrastructure Deal On Hold Until Congress Passes This Bill
Beth Baumann |
Five Years Later: Murrieta Residents That Blocked DHS Buses With Illegals Prepare For Round Two
Beth Baumann |
After Classified Briefing, Lindsey Graham Details Threats From Iran Are 'Real and Severe'
Katie Pavlich |
Pro-Abortionists Held A #StopTheBans Rally Outside The Supreme Court. Here's What Took Place.
Beth Baumann |
Judicial Watch Scores a Victory Over Antifa Organizer, Who is Also a Middle School Teacher
Katie Pavlich |
CARTOONS | Robert Ariail
View Cartoon
Most Popular