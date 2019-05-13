WikiLeaks source Manning could be jailed again soon if she disobeys U.S. grand jury

Townhall.com Staff
Townhall.com Staff
|
Posted: May 13, 2019 4:57 PM
  Share   Tweet
Chelsea Manning, a former U.S. Army intelligence analyst and source for online publisher WikiLeaks, could be jailed again if she refuses to comply with a new grand jury subpoena, said a U.S. law enforcement source, as well as Manning herself.
Read more at Reuters: Politics
NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio Enters 2020 Presidential Race...And New Yorkers Are Laughing At Him
Leah Barkoukis |
Douglas County District Judge Seals Entire Case File of Teens Accused of STEM School Shooting
Leah Barkoukis |

Justice Stevens Reveals The 'Worst Decision' SCOTUS Came To During His Tenure
Beth Baumann |

Booker Has An Interesting Idea For Making Abortions Permanent In America
Beth Baumann |

Here's Just How Unhinged Hollywood Is Over Alabama Passing A Massive Pro-Life Bill
Beth Baumann |
CARTOONS | Steve Kelley
View Cartoon
Most Popular