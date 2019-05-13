Trump attorneys protest judge's effort to expedite congressional subpoena lawsuit

Townhall.com Staff
Townhall.com Staff
|
Posted: May 13, 2019 4:59 PM
  Share   Tweet
President Trump is fighting back against a judge's order to expedite his lawsuit seeking to block a congressional subpoena for his financial records.
Read more at Top News
Oh Look, Another Socialist Country That’s Rationing Because Socialism Is Straight Trash
Matt Vespa |
Rosenstein Blasts 'Partisan Pundit' Comey in Speech
Leah Barkoukis |
Bullock Enters 2020 Presidential Race
Leah Barkoukis |
Sen. Rubio To AG Barr: DOJ Needs To Investigate John Kerry Over The Iran Nuclear Deal
Beth Baumann |

Other Freshmen Dem Women Are Distancing Themselves From AOC... Can You Blame Them?
Beth Baumann |
CARTOONS | Steve Kelley
View Cartoon
Most Popular