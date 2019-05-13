New York mayor threatens to fine Trump Organization over pollution

Townhall.com Staff
Townhall.com Staff
|
Posted: May 13, 2019 4:59 PM
  Share   Tweet
New York Mayor Bill de Blasio, who is considering a run for the White House in 2020, on Monday threatened to fine the Trump Organization $2.1 million a year starting in 2030 unless the president's business reduces emissions from its buildings.
Read more at Reuters: Politics
Oh Look, Another Socialist Country That’s Rationing Because Socialism Is Straight Trash
Matt Vespa |
Rosenstein Blasts 'Partisan Pundit' Comey in Speech
Leah Barkoukis |
Bullock Enters 2020 Presidential Race
Leah Barkoukis |
Sen. Rubio To AG Barr: DOJ Needs To Investigate John Kerry Over The Iran Nuclear Deal
Beth Baumann |

Other Freshmen Dem Women Are Distancing Themselves From AOC... Can You Blame Them?
Beth Baumann |
CARTOONS | Steve Kelley
View Cartoon
Most Popular