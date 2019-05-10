Trump says in 'no rush' for China trade deal, defends tariffs

Townhall.com Staff
Townhall.com Staff
|
Posted: May 10, 2019 11:29 AM
  Share   Tweet
U.S. President Donald Trump said on Friday he was in "absolutely no rush" to finalize a trade agreement with China as negotiators from both countries prepared to continue talks in Washington, in a sign that discussions could go past this week.
Read more at Reuters: Politics
Report: Colorado High School Shooting Suspect Railed Against Christians and Trump, Shared Leftist Content
Guy Benson |

Jim Jordan Reminds Comey of His Own Words About the Dossier
Cortney O'Brien |

The Pentagon Just Approved More Money for the Border Wall
Cortney O'Brien |

Exclusive: Senator Rubio Explains Why Americans Should Care About Venezuela
Katie Pavlich |
That’s Enough: Trump White House Moves Ahead With Reining In Lower Court Judges
Matt Vespa |
CARTOONS | AF Branco
View Cartoon
Most Popular