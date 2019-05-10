Trump debuts new nickname for Biden: ‘SleepyCreepy Joe'

Townhall.com Staff
|
Posted: May 10, 2019 11:28 AM
President Trump on Friday debuted a new nickname for 2020 Democratic presidential hopeful Joe Biden -- calling the former vice president “SleepyCreepy Joe.”
