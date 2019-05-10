Geraldo Rivera urges the Trump administration to 'fight the Democrats every step of the way'

Townhall.com Staff
Posted: May 10, 2019 11:27 AM
Fox News correspondent-at-large Geraldo Rivera said on “Fox & Friends” Friday, “I urge the Trump administration from the top down to fight the Democrats every step of the way.” 
