Geraldo Rivera urges the Trump administration to 'fight the Democrats every step of the way' Townhall.com Staff | Posted: May 10, 2019 11:27 AM Share Tweet Read more at FOX News AOC You Later, Biden! Ocasio-Cortez Says Former Vice President's Moderate Global Warming Stance Is A Dealbreaker Timothy Meads | Did This Texas Democrat Just Admit The Real Reason Why The Left Wants Trump Impeached? Matt Vespa | Violent Assault on Pro-lifer at UNC Chapel Hill Brianna Heldt | President Trump Took James Comey To The Woodshed: He’s A ‘Disgrace’ Who ‘Brought The FBI Down’ Matt Vespa | Report: Colorado High School Shooting Suspect Railed Against Christians and Trump, Shared Leftist Content Guy Benson | SHOW COMMENTS CARTOONS | Steve Kelley View Cartoon Most Popular Racist Liberals Attack Tiger Woods Did This Texas Democrat Just Admit The Real Reason Why The Left Wants Trump Impeached? Report: Colorado High School Shooting Suspect Railed Against Christians and Trump, Shared Leftist Content