House panel chairman: next move on Trump taxes this week

Townhall.com Staff
Townhall.com Staff
|
Posted: May 09, 2019 12:11 PM
  Share   Tweet
U.S. House Ways and Means Committee Chairman Richard Neal said on Thursday he will decide by week's end how to respond to the administration's refusal to hand over President Donald Trump's tax returns.
Read more at Reuters: Politics
That’s Enough: Trump White House Moves Ahead With Reining In Lower Court Judges
Matt Vespa |
BUSTED: Mass. Judge Charged For Helping Illegal Escape ICE Agents
Matt Vespa |
Chelsea Manning Released From Prison
Cortney O'Brien |
Vermont Poised to Add Abortion Language to Constitution
Reagan McCarthy |
Oh, So That's The Bill New York State Is Trying To Pass The Screw Over The Trump Administration
Matt Vespa |
CARTOONS | Jerry Holbert
View Cartoon
Most Popular