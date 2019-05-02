Rabbi wounded in synagogue shooting urges Trump to bring 'moment of silence' back to schools

Posted: May 02, 2019
The heroic rabbi who was wounded in the California synagogue shooting last Saturday said President Trump is supportive of reintroducing a "moment of silence" back into public schools.
