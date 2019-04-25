Former California Democratic Party chair Eric Bauman named in sexual assault lawsuit

Townhall.com Staff
Townhall.com Staff
|
Posted: Apr 25, 2019 12:59 PM
  Share   Tweet
The California Democratic Party was hit Wednesday with a lawsuit by a former employee who alleges that the party’s former chairman groped and sexually assaulted him.
Read more at FOX News

Kamala's Doing A Victory Lap Over Her 'Bold' Gun Control Proposal But She Missed This Memo
Beth Baumann |

Guess Why Omar Is Throwing A Tantrum Now
Beth Baumann |
LISTEN: Trump Explains His Take On The Russia Probe – And It's Insightful
Beth Baumann |

Remember The Coast Guard Officer Who Planned An Attack On Dems? Here's Where Things Stand.
Beth Baumann |
Smackdown: Florida Supreme Court Rules FL Gov Was Within His Rights To Suspend Loser Sheriff
Matt Vespa |
CARTOONS | Tom Stiglich
View Cartoon
Most Popular