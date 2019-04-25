FBI, IRS raid on Baltimore mayor prompts calls for resignation

Townhall.com Staff
Townhall.com Staff
|
Posted: Apr 25, 2019 1:00 PM
U.S. authorities on Thursday executed search warrants at the home and offices of Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh, Maryland's Republican governor said on Thursday, prompting further calls for the Democratic city leader to resign.
