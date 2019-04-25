Biden senior adviser: We don't need white men leading the Democratic Party

Townhall.com Staff
Townhall.com Staff
|
Posted: Apr 25, 2019 1:07 PM
  Share   Tweet
Symone Sanders, who has just joined Joe Biden's presidential campaign as a senior adviser, must have reconsidered her earlier position on Democratic Party leadership.
Read more at WashingtonExaminer.com RSS - politics
Analysis: How Formidable is Joe Biden?
Guy Benson |
She's Back: Hillary Pens Op-Ed Calling For Hearings Based Off Of Mueller Report
Matt Vespa |
Cory Gardner's Devastating Twitter Thread in Response to Bernie's 'Let Terrorists Vote' Platform
Cortney O'Brien |

So, Did This MSNBC Host Call Out This Top Democrat for Spreading Fake News About Russian Collusion?
Matt Vespa |

The White House Responds to Rep. Cummings: No, Stephen Miller Won't Be Testifying
Cortney O'Brien |
CARTOONS | AF Branco
View Cartoon
Most Popular