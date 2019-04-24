Trump's Fed pick Moore draws fire from Democrats; Republicans silent

Posted: Apr 24, 2019 2:50 PM
Stephen Moore, the economic commentator that U.S. President Donald Trump has said he will nominate to the Federal Reserve Board, is drawing new fire from top Democrats for his comments denigrating, among other targets, women and the Midwest.
