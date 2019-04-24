Oklahoma governor signs law banning bans on plastic bags

Townhall.com Staff
Townhall.com Staff
|
Posted: Apr 24, 2019 2:55 PM
  Share   Tweet
Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt (R) has reportedly signed a law banning bans and fines on plastic bags."I want to make sure I make it easy for industry to do business in Oklahoma," Stitt said at the bill signing...
Read more at Top News
Tucker Carlson: Why Is Ilhan Omar So Ungrateful To The Country That Saved Her At The Public's Expense?
Matt Vespa |
Top Dem Spewed A Total Lie About Donald Trump Jr.'s Nothingburger Tower Meeting
Matt Vespa |

John Boehner Has Some Advice For John Kasich Over His Potential Plans To Challenge Trump
Matt Vespa |

Last Hurrah: Social Justice Warrior Vegan Restaurant That Charged Men More Is Closing
Matt Vespa |
During Crazy Rant, DNC Chairman Tom Perez Claims Republicans Will Steal the Next Election
Katie Pavlich |
CARTOONS | Tom Stiglich
View Cartoon
Most Popular