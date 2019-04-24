Oklahoma governor signs law banning bans on plastic bags Townhall.com Staff | Posted: Apr 24, 2019 2:55 PM Share Tweet Read more at Top News Tucker Carlson: Why Is Ilhan Omar So Ungrateful To The Country That Saved Her At The Public's Expense? Matt Vespa | Top Dem Spewed A Total Lie About Donald Trump Jr.'s Nothingburger Tower Meeting Matt Vespa | John Boehner Has Some Advice For John Kasich Over His Potential Plans To Challenge Trump Matt Vespa | Last Hurrah: Social Justice Warrior Vegan Restaurant That Charged Men More Is Closing Matt Vespa | During Crazy Rant, DNC Chairman Tom Perez Claims Republicans Will Steal the Next Election Katie Pavlich | SHOW COMMENTS CARTOONS | Tom Stiglich View Cartoon Most Popular What Do The Never Trump Losers Do Now? Tucker Carlson: Why Is Ilhan Omar So Ungrateful To The Country That Saved Her At The Public's Expense? Illegal Immigration Is A Powder Keg In LA