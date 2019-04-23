Kushner says Mueller probe damaged U.S. more than Russia did

Townhall.com Staff
Townhall.com Staff
|
Posted: Apr 23, 2019 3:17 PM
White House advisor and President Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner said on Tuesday that Robert Mueller's special counsel investigation of Russia's role in the 2016 election harmed U.S. democracy more than Moscow's interference did.
