Israeli minister condemns Sanders' remarks on 'racist' Netanyahu government

Townhall.com Staff
Townhall.com Staff
|
Posted: Apr 23, 2019 3:19 PM
  Share   Tweet
An Israeli cabinet minister condemned U.S. Democratic Party presidential hopeful Bernie Sanders on Tuesday for describing Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government as racist over its treatment of Palestinians.
Read more at Reuters: Politics

Hillary Says Trump 'Certainly' Should Have Been Indicted...Here's How POTUS Responded
Cortney O'Brien |
CNN Had Five Town Halls With 2020 Democratic Candidates...And They Never Asked This Question
Matt Vespa |
American Pilot Shot Down In Somalia During 'Black Hawk Down' Raid Responds To Omar’s Tweet
Matt Vespa |
'Two Days Before The Day After Tomorrow': Here Are Some Of The Worst Global Warming Predictions Pushed By...The Experts
Matt Vespa |
Oh Goody, Hillary Clinton Has Some Opinions on the Mueller Report
Katie Pavlich |
CARTOONS | AF Branco
View Cartoon
Most Popular