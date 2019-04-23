Christian adoption agency in Michigan reverses LGBTQ policy

Posted: Apr 23, 2019 3:18 PM
A Christian adoption agency in Michigan announced that it would be changing a longstanding policy and will now allow LGBTQ parents to adopt.
