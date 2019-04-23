At Census Question Oral Arguments, SCOTUS Seems to Lean Trump

Townhall.com Staff
Posted: Apr 23, 2019 3:18 PM
The Supreme Court's conservative justices seemed ready Tuesday to preserve the Trump administration's addition of a question about a person's citizenship status to the 2020 decennial census.
Read more at Washington Free Beacon

