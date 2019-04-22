Trump sues to block Congress subpoena for his financial records

Townhall.com Staff
Townhall.com Staff
|
Posted: Apr 22, 2019 4:40 PM
  Share   Tweet
President Donald Trump on Monday filed suit to keep U.S. lawmakers from obtaining his financial records, the first salvo in what promises to be an escalating legal battle with Democrats in Congress.
Read more at Reuters: Politics
Bernie's Okay With Criminals Voting, Even If That Person Is The Boston Marathon Bomber
Beth Baumann |

Facepalm: Warren Goes On A Tirade About America Turning Into A Dictatorship
Beth Baumann |
WATCH: Amy Klobuchar's Answer On Whether Or Not To Impeach Trump Is Rather Odd
Beth Baumann |

Uh Oh: Elizabeth Warren's Past May Catch Up To Her
Beth Baumann |
Oh Look! Another Trash Tweet From Ilhan Omar...
Matt Vespa |
CARTOONS | AF Branco
View Cartoon
Most Popular