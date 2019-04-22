Chris Stirewalt: Impeachment talk puts Democrats in uncomfortable position

Townhall.com Staff
Townhall.com Staff
|
Posted: Apr 22, 2019 4:39 PM
  Share   Tweet
After House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Monday she does not support impeachment, Fox News Political Editor Chris Stirewalt argues that her position is an appropriate one, given that the discussion of impeachment puts Democrats in a difficult position.
Read more at FOX News
U.S. Pilot Who Was Shot Down During Somali Raid Responds To Omar’s 'Disgusting' Black Hawk Down Tweet
Matt Vespa |
'Two Days Before The Day After Tomorrow': Here Are Some Of The Worst Global Warming Predictions Pushed By...The Experts
Matt Vespa |
Federal Accountants: Medicare Insolvent By 2026. Democrats: Let's Expand It and Make it Mandatory For All.
Guy Benson |

After Supreme Court Arguments, Odds of Keeping the Citizenship Question on the Census are Looking Tremendous

Katie Pavlich |
2020 Democrats: Seth Moulton
Townhall.com Staff |
CARTOONS | AF Branco
View Cartoon
Most Popular