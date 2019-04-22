Chris Stirewalt: Impeachment talk puts Democrats in uncomfortable position Townhall.com Staff | Posted: Apr 22, 2019 4:39 PM Share Tweet Read more at FOX News U.S. Pilot Who Was Shot Down During Somali Raid Responds To Omar’s 'Disgusting' Black Hawk Down Tweet Matt Vespa | 'Two Days Before The Day After Tomorrow': Here Are Some Of The Worst Global Warming Predictions Pushed By...The Experts Matt Vespa | Federal Accountants: Medicare Insolvent By 2026. Democrats: Let's Expand It and Make it Mandatory For All. Guy Benson | After Supreme Court Arguments, Odds of Keeping the Citizenship Question on the Census are Looking Tremendous Katie Pavlich | 2020 Democrats: Seth Moulton Townhall.com Staff | SHOW COMMENTS CARTOONS | AF Branco View Cartoon Most Popular U.S. Pilot Who Was Shot Down During Somali Raid Responds To Omar’s 'Disgusting' Black Hawk Down Tweet Why Hillary Clinton and Barack Obama Tweeted About 'Easter Worshippers' 'Two Days Before The Day After Tomorrow': Here Are Some Of The Worst Global Warming Predictions Pushed By...The Experts