Trump campaign announces Wisconsin rally on night of correspondents’ dinner

Posted: Apr 16, 2019 1:52 PM
The Trump campaign on Tuesday announced a ‘Make America Great Again’ rally in Wisconsin for April 27—the same night as the annual White House Correspondents’ Association dinner.
