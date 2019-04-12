Warren demands answers from potential Fed picks Cain, Moore Townhall.com Staff | Posted: Apr 12, 2019 2:39 PM Share Tweet Read more at Top News Dems' Hypocrisy Soars To New Highs When They Refuse To Say 9/11 Was Committed By Terrorists Beth Baumann | You Are Fake News: Trump Hits NBC News Over Story About Pardoning Acting DHS Secretary Matt Vespa | Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Compares Criticism Of Rep. Ilhan Omar To The Holocaust Timothy Meads | The U.S. Military Stands Ready To Send More Troops To The Southern Border Julio Rosas | BUSTED: Mount Vernon Debunks Politico's Fake News Story About Trump's Visit To Washington's Estate Matt Vespa | SHOW COMMENTS CARTOONS | Ken Catalino View Cartoon Most Popular Dems' Hypocrisy Soars To New Highs When They Refuse To Say 9/11 Was Committed By Terrorists BUSTED: Mount Vernon Debunks Politico's Fake News Story About Trump's Visit To Washington's Estate You Are Fake News: Trump Hits NBC News Over Story About Pardoning Acting DHS Secretary