Trump defends Barr, says there was 'absolutely' spying against his campaign

Townhall.com Staff
Townhall.com Staff
|
Apr 11, 2019
President Trump on Thursday defended Attorney General Bill Barr’s testimony that “spying did occur” against his 2016 campaign, saying the statement was “absolutely true” and reiterating he believes the surveillance was “illegal.” 
