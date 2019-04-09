Top U.S. Senate Democrat calls Trump's Fed picks unqualified

Townhall.com Staff
|
Posted: Apr 09, 2019 3:54 PM
The top Democrat in the U.S. Senate said on Tuesday that he did not think President Donald Trump's picks for seats on the Federal Reserve's board, Herman Cain and Stephen Moore, were qualified for the position.
