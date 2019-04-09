Karl Rove: No matter what Barr does, it will be ‘unacceptable’ to Democrats

Townhall.com Staff
Townhall.com Staff
|
Posted: Apr 09, 2019 3:54 PM
  Share   Tweet
Attorney General William Barr was questioned by lawmakers on Capitol Hill Tuesday about his handling of the Mueller report. Karl Rove reacts to the hearing.
Read more at FOX News

You Go, Girl! Candace Owens Blasts Dems For Splicing Her Video To Fit Their Despicable Narrative
Beth Baumann |
Netanyahu Wins Nail Biter Re-Election, Supporters Wave Trump Flags
Katie Pavlich |
ICYMI: Ocasio-Cortez Got Slapped With Reality After Throwing Minimum Wage Tantrum
Matt Vespa |
Hillary Opened Her Mouth About MAGA And White Nationalism...And Crashed Right Into A Wall
Matt Vespa |
Ilhan Omar On 9/11 Attacks: An Event Where 'Some People Did Something'
Matt Vespa |
CARTOONS | Tom Stiglich
View Cartoon
Most Popular