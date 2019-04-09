Dems say Pompeo won't allow briefing by Trump's Afghan envoy

Townhall.com Staff
Townhall.com Staff
|
Posted: Apr 09, 2019 3:54 PM
  Share   Tweet
Democratic members of the House Foreign Affairs Committee sent a letter to the State Department Monday that accused Secretary Mike Pompeo of blocking the agency’s Afghanistan envoy from testifying in front of the panel.
Read more at Top News

You Go, Girl! Candace Owens Blasts Dems For Splicing Her Video To Fit Their Despicable Narrative
Beth Baumann |
Netanyahu Wins Nail Biter Re-Election, Supporters Wave Trump Flags
Katie Pavlich |
ICYMI: Ocasio-Cortez Got Slapped With Reality After Throwing Minimum Wage Tantrum
Matt Vespa |
Hillary Opened Her Mouth About MAGA And White Nationalism...And Crashed Right Into A Wall
Matt Vespa |
Ilhan Omar On 9/11 Attacks: An Event Where 'Some People Did Something'
Matt Vespa |
CARTOONS | Tom Stiglich
View Cartoon
Most Popular