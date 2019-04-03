North Carolina GOP chairman steps down after federal bribery, fraud charges

Posted: Apr 03, 2019 3:04 PM
The chairman of the North Carolina Republican Party is stepping down from his post, after he was charged on federal bribery and wire fraud counts.
Read more at FOX News

