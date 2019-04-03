New York AG launches new anti-Trump lawsuit over changes to Michelle Obama-backed school lunch rules

Townhall.com Staff
Townhall.com Staff
|
Posted: Apr 03, 2019 3:03 PM
  Share   Tweet
New York state Attorney General Letitia James announced a multi-state lawsuit against the Trump administration Wednesday claiming it illegally weakened federal nutritional standards for school lunches backed by former first lady Michelle Obama.
Read more at FOX News

Here's What a Police Chief President Said in His Furious Letter for Kim Foxx
Cortney O'Brien |
Trey Gowdy: Adam Schiff Leaks Information Like a 'Screen Door On a Submarine'
Beth Baumann |

This Was the Moment Where Donald Trump Said He Felt Like Joe Biden
Matt Vespa |
The Man Who Said the Government Can Nuke Gun Owners is Running for President
Katie Pavlich |
Entertainment
Review: 'The Best of Enemies' Sets Perfect Pace for a KKK Leader's Change of Heart
Cortney O'Brien |
CARTOONS | AF Branco
View Cartoon
Most Popular