John Brennan, embattled ex-CIA chief, meets with Rep. Hoyer, Democrats to discuss 'national security issues'

Townhall.com Staff
|
Posted: Mar 29, 2019 3:49 PM
Former CIA Director John Brennan – who’s come under fire in recent days for his alleged role in pushing the debunked Steele dossier – met with Majority Leader Steny Hoyer and other House Democrats on Capitol Hill on Thursday, Fox News has learned.
