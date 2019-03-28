Utah decriminalizes sex outside of marriage

Townhall.com Staff
Townhall.com Staff
|
Posted: Mar 28, 2019 4:05 PM
  Share   Tweet
Utah struck down a redundant law banning sex outside of marriage Wednesday.
Read more at WashingtonExaminer.com RSS - politics
New Poll: Majority of Americans Open to Voting for Trump in 2020
Guy Benson |
Watch Schiff's Colleagues Make Fun of His Collusion Conspiracy
Cortney O'Brien |
'Unplanned' Actress Ashley Bratcher Had a Message for Hollywood on Their Threatened Boycott of Georgia Over Heartbeat Bill
Lauretta Brown |

Oh Yeah, That Has To Be It: CNN Host Has A Pathetic Reason For Why Liberal Media Ratings Are Trash Post-Mueller Report 
Matt Vespa |
Chicago to Smollett: Pay Up, or Else...
Leah Barkoukis |
CARTOONS | AF Branco
View Cartoon
Most Popular