Illinois state senator introduces bill to withhold tax credits to any production that hires Jussie Smollett

Townhall.com Staff
Townhall.com Staff
|
Posted: Mar 28, 2019 4:09 PM
  Share   Tweet
Illinois state Sen. Michael McAuliffe (R) says he is introducing a bill to withhold tax credits from any production company that works with "Empire" actor Jussie Smollett...
Read more at Top News

Oh Yeah, That Has To Be It: CNN Host Has A Pathetic Reason For Why Liberal Media Ratings Are Trash Post-Mueller Report 
Matt Vespa |
The Economist Just Stepped On A Rake Trying To Smear Ben Shapiro
Matt Vespa |
Previously Deported Child Rapist Arrested On Long Island
Timothy Meads |
Hungarian Official Defends the Country's Stance on Immigration, Says Upcoming Elections Will Be a 'Decisive Moment' in EU History
Lauretta Brown |

Global Warming Has Been Canceled: Key Greenland Glacier Has Expanded. Ocasio-Cortez Hardest Hit
Matt Vespa |
CARTOONS | AF Branco
View Cartoon
Most Popular