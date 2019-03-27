Venezuela opposition leader's wife welcomed at White House

Mar 27, 2019
WASHINGTON -- The wife of Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido was welcomed Wednesday at the White House as she rallies international support for the ouster of President Nicolas Maduro.
