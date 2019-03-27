U.S. lawmakers blast Trump's plan for diplomatic, foreign aid cuts

|
Posted: Mar 27, 2019 3:42 PM
Democrats and Republicans in the U.S. Congress rejected President Donald Trump's proposed cuts to diplomacy and foreign aid budgets as dangerous to national security on Wednesday, setting the stage for a budget battle with the White House.
