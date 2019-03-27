Jussie Smollett bombshell pits Obama chiefs of staff against one another Townhall.com Staff | Posted: Mar 27, 2019 3:43 PM Share Tweet Read more at FOX News 'As If It Never Existed:' Cook County Clerk's Office Stunned as Smollett Case File Vanishes From Records System Guy Benson | President Trump Goes After Obamacare and Vows to Fix Healthcare Katie Pavlich | 'Jobs, Jobs, Jobs:' New Investments, Hiring Announced in Pennsylvania and Michigan Guy Benson | MSNBC's Katy Tur Presses Dem Sen. Mazie Hirono on Not Voting For Green New Deal: 'Why Not Take a Stand And Vote Yes?' Lauretta Brown | Former DNC Chair Donna Brazile Questioned Trump's Win In 2016. Mueller Report Forced Her Into This Position Matt Vespa | SHOW COMMENTS CARTOONS | AF Branco View Cartoon Most Popular 'As If It Never Existed:' Cook County Clerk's Office Stunned as Smollett Case File Vanishes From Records System Former DNC Chair Donna Brazile Questioned Trump's Win In 2016. Mueller Report Forced Her Into This Position MSNBC's Katy Tur Presses Dem Sen. Mazie Hirono on Not Voting For Green New Deal: 'Why Not Take a Stand And Vote Yes?'