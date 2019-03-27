Gillibrand the first 2020 Democrat to unveil 2018 tax returns: See what she made

Townhall.com Staff
|
Posted: Mar 27, 2019 3:42 PM
Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand of New York disclosed her 2018 tax returns on Wednesday and urged her rivals for the Democratic presidential nomination to follow in her footsteps.
