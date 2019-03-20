Trump: Campaigning for popular vote 'much easier' than for electoral votes Townhall.com Staff | Posted: Mar 20, 2019 3:12 PM Share Tweet Read more at Top News Civil War: Former Democratic Senator Is Just Ripping The Party's 2020 Field On Twitter Matt Vespa | Veteran Reporter Ted Koppel Realizes What The NYT Is Doing With Their Donald Trump Coverage Matt Vespa | President Trump Signs Executive Order Defending Free Speech on Campus Katie Pavlich | MSNBC Host's Reason For Why We Should Ban AR-15s Blows Up In His Face Matt Vespa | Here Are Some of the Inspiring Ways People Are Celebrating World Down Syndrome Day Lauretta Brown | SHOW COMMENTS CARTOONS | AF Branco View Cartoon Most Popular We Are Going To Lose The Coming War With China Bernie Sanders Calls for Stripping of Second Amendment Rights Overnight Civil War: Former Democratic Senator Is Just Ripping The Party's 2020 Field On Twitter