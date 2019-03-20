Romney 'can’t understand' why Trump would bash McCain Townhall.com Staff | Posted: Mar 20, 2019 3:11 PM Share Tweet Read more at FOX News Ocasio-Cortez's Story Is Uniquely American; Her Vision For The Country Is Anything But Timothy Meads | States Sue Over Trump Administration Defunding Planned Parenthood Through Title X Brianna Heldt | What?! Rep. Ilhan Omar Said What About…Israel and Palestine Matt Vespa | They Want To Take Your Guns Matt Vespa | Civil War: Former Democratic Senator Is Just Ripping The Party's 2020 Field On Twitter Matt Vespa | SHOW COMMENTS CARTOONS | AF Branco View Cartoon Most Popular Bernie Sanders Calls for Stripping of Second Amendment Rights Overnight We Are Going To Lose The Coming War With China If $15 Minimum Wage Is Such a Good Idea, Why Did AOC's Bar Close Down?