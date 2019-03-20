Pence arrives in Nebraska as U.S. Midwest reels from historic floods

Townhall.com Staff
Townhall.com Staff
|
Posted: Mar 20, 2019 3:13 PM
  Share   Tweet
Vice President Mike Pence arrived in Nebraska on Tuesday to survey the devastation unleashed across the U.S. Midwest by floods that have killed four people and caused more than a billion dollars in damage to crops, livestock and roads.
Read more at Reuters: Politics

They Took Them: New Zealand Bans Semi-Automatic Rifles
Matt Vespa |

MSNBC Host's Reason For Why We Should Ban AR-15s Blows Up In His Face
Matt Vespa |
EXCLUSIVE: RNC Fundraising Finds Strength In Grassroots Conservatives In Major Way After Trump's Veto
Timothy Meads |
Excuse Me? This Was The Reason Why CNN's Parkland Town Hall Event Nabbed A Cronkite Award?
Matt Vespa |

Wait-This Is Why Jeanine Pirro Was Pretty Much Suspended From Fox News
Matt Vespa |
CARTOONS | AF Branco
View Cartoon
Most Popular