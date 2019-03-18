Booker: Racists think Trump's racist Townhall.com Staff | Posted: Mar 18, 2019 5:37 PM Share Tweet Read more at Top News CNN Abruptly Ends Interview With Muslim Doctor After She Makes This Statement About Trump, GOP Leah Barkoukis | Infighting: Booker Chides Kamala Harris for Bragging About Marijuana Use Cortney O'Brien | Oh, So This Is Why The FBI Couldn't View The Clinton Foundation Emails On Hillary's Unauthorized Server Matt Vespa | Here's How Beto Dodged a Question About Third Trimester Abortions Lauretta Brown | ICYMI: Sore Loser Chorus Grows…Delaware House Passed A Bill Altering Electoral College Participation Matt Vespa | SHOW COMMENTS CARTOONS | AF Branco View Cartoon Most Popular Muslim Doctor Shocks CNN After Saying Trump, GOP ‘Beloved’ in Much of the Muslim World Oh, So This Is Why The FBI Couldn't View The Clinton Foundation Emails On Hillary's Unauthorized Server Your Kid Goes to Yale? So What?