Mnuchin says U.S. government would shield Trump tax returns from Congress

Townhall.com Staff
|
Posted: Mar 14, 2019 3:18 PM
U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Thursday that he would shield President Donald Trump's tax returns from Congress, during remarks that could signal the administration's approach to an expected request from congressional Democrats.
