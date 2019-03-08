U.S. Air Force Secretary Wilson to resign, leaving new vacancy

Townhall.com Staff
Posted: Mar 08, 2019 3:01 PM
U.S. Air Force Secretary Heather Wilson, who was considered a top candidate to become the next secretary of defense, said on Friday she has decided to resign and return to academia, leaving another vacant post at the top level of the Pentagon.
