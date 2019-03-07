Texas state government says it won't work with Airbnb over Israel policies

Townhall.com Staff
Posted: Mar 07, 2019 1:37 PM
Officials in Texas said Thursday that the state would end its relationship with home rental company AirBnB due to the company's recent decision to delist residences in disputed territories including the West Bank.
