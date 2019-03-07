South Carolina GOP lawmakers kill bill to extend voter registration Townhall.com Staff | Posted: Mar 07, 2019 1:36 PM Share Tweet Read more at Top News Ben Shapiro Noted Something Odd About Media's Reaction To Former KKK Grand Wizard Giving Props To Ilhan Omar Matt Vespa | Trump Gives the Democrats a New Name After Watered Down Anti-Hate Resolution Cortney O'Brien | Here's What Adam Kinzinger Witnessed Firsthand During His Border Tour Guy Benson | Ocasio-Cortez Fundraising Email: Let's End The U.S.-Israeli Relationship Matt Vespa | Nancy Pelosi's Latest Defense Of Ilhan Omar's Anti-Semitic Remarks: She's Just Too Stupid Matt Vespa | SHOW COMMENTS CARTOONS | Ken Catalino View Cartoon Most Popular Ben Shapiro Noted Something Odd About Media's Reaction To Former KKK Grand Wizard Giving Props To Ilhan Omar Joy Behar Nuances Herself Into the Far Left Corner Congressman Deployed with National Guard to Southern Border: Hell Yes, There's a Crisis