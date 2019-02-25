Pelosi attends signing of New York's new 'red flag' gun control bill

Townhall.com Staff
Townhall.com Staff
|
Posted: Feb 25, 2019 4:31 PM
Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) on Monday joined New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) as he signed into law a bill that will give authorities increased ability to confiscate guns from dangerous individuals.
