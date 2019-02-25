California GOP picks Latina woman to lead historic 'Republican comeback' Townhall.com Staff | Posted: Feb 25, 2019 4:30 PM Share Tweet Read more at FOX News This GOP Senator Will Support a Resolution Blocking Trump's Emergency Declaration Leah Barkoukis | Senate Dems Block Born-Alive Bill in 'One of the Most Shocking Votes in the History of Congress' Leah Barkoukis | Federal Court Judge Rules In Challenge to Bump Stock Ban. Here's What You Need to Know. Beth Baumann | WATCH: Green New Deal Protestors Storm Mitch McConnell's Office Beth Baumann | Supreme Court Smacked Down The Ninth Circuit (And Progressives) All With One Decision Beth Baumann | SHOW COMMENTS CARTOONS | Steve Kelley View Cartoon Most Popular Federal Court Judge Rules In Challenge to Bump Stock Ban. Here's What You Need to Know. Why Do Blacks and Leftists Wish the Attack on Smollett Happened? The Four States of the Apocalypse