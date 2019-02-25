California GOP picks Latina woman to lead historic 'Republican comeback'

Townhall.com Staff
Townhall.com Staff
|
Posted: Feb 25, 2019 4:30 PM
  Share   Tweet
The California Republican Party chose 38-year-old Jessica Paterson as its leader on Monday, and the first-ever woman and Latina to chair the state GOP wasted no time in vowing to "take the fight to Democrats" and lead a "Republican comeback."
Read more at FOX News

This GOP Senator Will Support a Resolution Blocking Trump's Emergency Declaration
Leah Barkoukis |
Senate Dems Block Born-Alive Bill in 'One of the Most Shocking Votes in the History of Congress'
Leah Barkoukis |
Federal Court Judge Rules In Challenge to Bump Stock Ban. Here's What You Need to Know.
Beth Baumann |
WATCH: Green New Deal Protestors Storm Mitch McConnell's Office
Beth Baumann |
Supreme Court Smacked Down The Ninth Circuit (And Progressives) All With One Decision
Beth Baumann |
CARTOONS | Steve Kelley
View Cartoon
Most Popular