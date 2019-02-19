Trump directs Pentagon to draft Space Force proposal

Townhall.com Staff
Townhall.com Staff
|
Posted: Feb 19, 2019 3:59 PM
  Share   Tweet
President Trump on Tuesday formally directed the Department of Defense to draft legislation creating a so-called Space Force within the U.S. Air Force – in a bid to launch the first new branch of the military in more than 70 years.
Read more at FOX News

The Daily Show Host: The Jussie Smollett Story Doesn’t Make Sense; UPDATE: New Surveillance Footage Released; UPDATE: Smollett Now A 'Suspect'
Matt Vespa |
'She Had One Job': Job Creators President Asks What Makes Ocasio-Cortez an Economics Expert
Cortney O'Brien |
Oh, So Beto O'Rourke Is Coming Around To Border Walls Now?
Matt Vespa |
Bigotry Rising: Mass Resignation of UK Labour MP's Over Anti-Semitism, as France and Germany Report Spikes in Anti-Jewish Incidents
Guy Benson |
BUSTED: Jussie Smollett Wrote The Racist Letter That Led To The Alleged Fake Hate Crime Against Him
Matt Vespa |
CARTOONS | AF Branco
View Cartoon
Most Popular