Former Rep. Joseph Crowley, who lost to Ocasio-Cortez, joins top lobbying firm

Posted: Feb 19, 2019 4:08 PM
The former New York congressman whose 2018 primary election loss sparked the rise of Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is now going on to work for a top lobbying firm.
Read more at FOX News

