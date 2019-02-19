Andrew McCabe 'should be prosecuted' for recent '60 Minutes' interview: Jason Chaffetz

Townhall.com Staff
Townhall.com Staff
|
Posted: Feb 19, 2019 4:09 PM
  Share   Tweet
Former congressman and Fox News contributor Jason Chaffetz said Tuesday that former acting FBI director Andrew McCabe should be prosecuted for his recent interview on “60 Minutes.”
Read more at FOX News
The Alleged And Possibly Faked Hate Crime Against Jussie Smollet Has Similarities With Play He Had Auditioned For
Matt Vespa |
President Trump Signed a New Directive for the Space Force. It's Slightly Different From His Original Plan.
Cortney O'Brien |
Klobuchar to Disappointed Questioner: No, the Government Shouldn't Guarantee 'Free' Four-Year College
Guy Benson |
Notre Dame Professors Criticized for Comments Calling Pro-life Activism Part of White Supremacy
Brianna Heldt |

Klobuchar Answers a Question About Her Temper at CNN Town Hall...
Cortney O'Brien |
CARTOONS | AF Branco
View Cartoon
Most Popular